Murder accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Nishatabad police have arrested a proclaimed offender in a murder case after six years.

A police spokesperson said here Friday that a police team traced the accused Muhammad Awais through technical sources.

The criminal was wanted by the police in a murder case numbering 416/19 under CrCp 302/148/109/149.

He had killed one Jamal Din six years ago and was at large.