Murder accused arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Sargodha Special Operations Cell arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in a high-profile murder case.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the arrest comes as part of an ongoing crackdown on criminals who have fled abroad. The PO, Usman, was wanted by Bhera police for his involvement in the murder case of Mukhtar.

The accused along with accomplices Zafar and Saee Muhammad, had opened fire on Mukhtar, resulting in his death. Zafar and Saee Muhammad have already been imprisoned, Usman had been illegally residing in Oman.

By using modern tracking technology, the Special Operations Cell successfully traced and apprehended the suspect. Legal proceedings are now underway to ensure that the accused is brought to justice, RPO Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan said .