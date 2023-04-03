Murder accused arrested after 13 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The D-Type Colony police arrested a murder accused after 13 years of the crime incident.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Muhammad Arif of Ghulam Muhammad Abad was allegedly involved in killing of his rival almost 13 years ago. The police had registered a case against him, but he managed to escape from the scene. Later, he was declared as a proclaimed offender (PO).

However, on last week, a police team, headed by SHO D-Type Colony Rana Javaid and ASI Adeel Mustafa, started investigation into the case on scientific lines and traced the whereabouts of the accused.

The police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused, Muhammad Arif, and recovered the weapon used for murder.

The police sent the accused behind bars. The city police officer appreciated performance of the police team and announced commendation certificates for the members, spokesman added.