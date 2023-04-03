UrduPoint.com

Murder Accused Arrested After 13 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Murder accused arrested after 13 years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The D-Type Colony police arrested a murder accused after 13 years of the crime incident.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Muhammad Arif of Ghulam Muhammad Abad was allegedly involved in killing of his rival almost 13 years ago. The police had registered a case against him, but he managed to escape from the scene. Later, he was declared as a proclaimed offender (PO).

However, on last week, a police team, headed by SHO D-Type Colony Rana Javaid and ASI Adeel Mustafa, started investigation into the case on scientific lines and traced the whereabouts of the accused.

The police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused, Muhammad Arif, and recovered the weapon used for murder.

The police sent the accused behind bars. The city police officer appreciated performance of the police team and announced commendation certificates for the members, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po From Weapon

Recent Stories

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

4 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

4 minutes ago
 Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

16 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

16 minutes ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

19 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.