WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Sunday arrested a murder accused after five years.

According to Police spokesman, the nominated accused identified as Niakzada Khan, had shot dead a man identified as Syed Badshah in 2018 and went underground.

Police, while acting on a tip off, raided at his hide out and arrested him.