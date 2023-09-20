Murder accused arrested in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Kohat Cantt police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Islamuddin Khan on Wednesday arrested an absconding murder accused.

According to the Kohat Police spokesperson, accused Ayaz, a resident of Navay Calay killed Khana Gul, a resident of the Afghan refugee camp on verbal abuse.

The brother of the victim reported to the Cantt police station, on which SHO Cantt along with a police force arrested the accused within three hours and recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

The police shifted the accused to Cantt police station.