Murder Accused Arrested In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Kohat Cantt police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Islamuddin Khan on Wednesday arrested an absconding murder accused.
According to the Kohat Police spokesperson, accused Ayaz, a resident of Navay Calay killed Khana Gul, a resident of the Afghan refugee camp on verbal abuse.
The brother of the victim reported to the Cantt police station, on which SHO Cantt along with a police force arrested the accused within three hours and recovered the murder weapon from his possession.
The police shifted the accused to Cantt police station.