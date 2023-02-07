Murder accused arrested in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by DPO Kurram Abdul Samad Khan regarding the arrest of proclaimed offenders, SHO police station Central Kurram under the supervision of DSP Inayat Khan arrested an absconding murder accused on Tuesday.

Kurram police said the accused named Zahid, son of Yusuf, resident of Kemal Baza Kurram, wanted to Central Kurram police under PPC 302 was arrested during a raid and handed over to the investigation team for further interrogation.