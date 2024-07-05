Murder Accused Arrested In Muscat
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Police got arrested an absconding murder accused from Muscat on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, one Imran Ali was wanted to the Attock district police since 2017.
The Punjab Police had issued a red warrant for the accused with the help of Interpol. The Oman Police arrested the accused and handed him over to the Punjab Police.
The spokesperson said the total number of absconders arrested from foreign countries this year had reached 49.
