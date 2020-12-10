Murder accused arrested in sukkur

Khairpur Police has arrested the main accused involved in the brutal murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Billal Wasan

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Khairpur, Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, three unidentified accused were nominated in the First Information Report of the murder.

The police earlier managed to arrest Faraz Rajpout and Syed Saqlin Shah, while third accused Zahid Rajput was arrested on Wednesday night in a raid.

He said Khairpur Police had also arrested some facilitators. He informed that Inspector General of Police Sindh, also setup joint investigating team lead by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Irfan Baloch for the murder case.

He informed that a couple of days ago ASI Bilal Wasan's charred body parts were recovered from a burnt vehicle.