Open Menu

Murder Accused Awarded Death Sentence

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Murder accused awarded death sentence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Session Judge Rehmat Ali awarded the death penalty to an accused of murder case here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, accused Hassan Shafique, a resident of Mouza Deeh in premises of Shah Shams police station had a land dispute with Majid of the same locality.

In a fit of anger, the accused Hassan Shafique shot Majid dead after the exchange of hot arguments in the year 2021. The police concerned registered the case number 580/21 under Section 302/34 and arrested the accused.

Additional Session Judge Rehmat Ali awarded the death penalty to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 as compensation of the family of the deceased.

The accused would face another six year imprisonment in case of default in payment of compensation amount.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Exchange Police Station Fine Same Family

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

3 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan