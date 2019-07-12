Murder accused awarded death sentence

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Friday awarded death sentence to an accused while released two accomplices involved in a murder case of Bani Gala police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Friday awarded death sentence to an accused while released two accomplices involved in a murder case of Bani Gala police limits.

The police produced the Challan of an accused Muhammad Jamil resident of Bani Gala in the court who allegedly along with Tanveer and Majid murdered Tariq Hussain who was their cousin in January last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Jamil guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused. The court also released two accomplices by giving them the benefit of doubt.