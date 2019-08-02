UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Accused Awarded Death Sentence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:13 PM

Murder accused awarded death sentence

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits.

The Ramna police produced the Challan of an accused Ahmed Sher s/o Muhammad Afzal resident of Attock in the court who allegedly murdered Asad Mehmood in June last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Ahmed Sher guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused. The court also released an accomplice by giving the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Attock June Court

Recent Stories

North Korea to host South for World Cup qualifier ..

30 seconds ago

Artificial Jewellery exports dip16.86pc during FY ..

31 seconds ago

Russia court arrests three in mass unrest probe

33 seconds ago

Pompeo rips into China, urges ASEAN to trust in US ..

35 seconds ago

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority ( ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.