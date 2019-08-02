Murder accused awarded death sentence

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Friday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Ramna police limits.

The Ramna police produced the Challan of an accused Ahmed Sher s/o Muhammad Afzal resident of Attock in the court who allegedly murdered Asad Mehmood in June last year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Ahmed Sher guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused. The court also released an accomplice by giving the benefit of doubt.