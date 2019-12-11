Murder accused awarded death sentence

An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Tarnol police limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Tarnol police limits.

The Tarnol police produced the Challan of an accused Ilyas Ahmed s/o Muhammad Naeem resident of Taxila in the court who allegedly murdered Tariq Hassan in January this year over a domestic dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Ilyas guilty of the offence and awarded death sentence to the accused. The court also released an accomplice by giving the benefit of doubt.