UrduPoint.com

Murder Accused Commits Suicide In Michini Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Murder accused commits suicide in Michini police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :An accused arrested on charges of killing his wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Michini police station here on Monday.

The accused named Zia ur Rehman, arrested some four days ago on allegation of killing his wife, was found dead in the police lockup.

Police said Zia ur Reman committed suicide by hanging himself during night hours.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest on Warsak Road alleging that police killed Zia ur Rehman by torture during the investigation.

SSP Operation, while taking notice of the incident, has suspended the Muharrar of the police station and directed him to report to the Police Lines.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Police Station Road Suicide Wife

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

32 minutes ago
 NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

48 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.