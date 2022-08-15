Murder accused commits suicide in Michini police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :An accused arrested on charges of killing his wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Michini police station here on Monday.

The accused named Zia ur Rehman, arrested some four days ago on allegation of killing his wife, was found dead in the police lockup.

Police said Zia ur Reman committed suicide by hanging himself during night hours.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest on Warsak Road alleging that police killed Zia ur Rehman by torture during the investigation.

SSP Operation, while taking notice of the incident, has suspended the Muharrar of the police station and directed him to report to the Police Lines.