Murder Accused Deported From Saudi Arabia, Held At Airport
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM
The Special Operations Cell of Punjab Police arrested a fugitive Qamar Abbas, wanted in a murder case, at the Lahore airport after he was deported from Saudi Arabia
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Special Operations Cell of Punjab Police arrested a fugitive Qamar Abbas, wanted in a murder case, at the Lahore airport after he was deported from Saudi Arabia.
He had shot at and killed a woman in the Pahrianwali area in 2019. The incident stemmed from prior disputes between the parties and a land occupation conflict.The accused had been evading the Mandi Bahauddin police for five years. The cell had issued a red notice for the accused through Interpol, leading to his arrest by the Saudi Arabia police, which subsequently handed him over to the Punjab Police at Lahore airport.
A police spokesperson said that the total number of fugitives arrested from abroad this year had reached 82. These criminals were wanted in serious cases, including robbery, murder, kidnapping, and fraud etc.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the RPO Gujranwala and DPO Mandi Bahauddin for the successful arrest of the dangerous fugitive. He instructed that legal proceedings be completed promptly to ensure the accused receives appropriate punishment.
