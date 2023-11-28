Murder accused escapes from Karak hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) An under-custody accused involved in a murder case managed to escape from hospital where he was brought for treatment from the jail, police informed on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused namely Ahmad who was accused of killing a youth, fell ill in District Jail Karak and was brought to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

During treatment, the accused managed to escape from the MLC ward of the hospital.

The district police officer, while taking notice of the inmate escape, has ordered the arrest of four police officials deputed on the security of the accused.