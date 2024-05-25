Open Menu

Murder Accused Escapes From Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Murder accused escapes from police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A murder accused escaped from the custody of the investigation police in Misri Shah here on Saturday.

A case has been registered against two officials. The case was registered on the report of Incharge of Investigation Misri Shah Waseem Obaidullah, in which sub-inspector Arshad and constable Imtiaz Hussain have been declared guilty of negligence.

It has been stated in the FIR that the two police officers were bringing the accused, Amin alias Ladi, on a motorcycle from Mayo Hospital to Masri Shah police station when the accused escaped by removing his handcuffs near Garhi Shahu Chowk.

