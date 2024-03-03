Open Menu

Murder Accused Extradited From Saudi Arabia Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Murder accused extradited from Saudi Arabia arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Punjab Police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for 20 years in a murder case after he was extradited from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders (POs) and fugitives arrested from abroad reached 14.

As per details, accused Abid Hussain had shot deat a man in Sohdara police station precincts in 2004. He went into hiding and later fled abroad. The Punjab Police Special Operation Cell team issued a red warrant for him and sought Interpol help for bringing him back. The accused was traced in Saudi Arabia, and when he was extradited to Pakistan, the police arrested him.

The IGP Punjab appreciated the Special Operation Cell team for arresting the proclaimed offender.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Punjab Police Station Man Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

21 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

21 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

21 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

21 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

21 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

21 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

21 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

21 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan