Murder Accused Extradited From Saudi Arabia After Seven Years

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A murder accused who was hiding in Saudi Arabia for the last seven years was extradited and handed over to Dir Lower police for further legal action.

According to the FIA on Thursday, the accused named Bismillah Khan had escaped to Saudi Arabia after being accused of killing a man in Dir Lower some seven years ago.

The KP police said, the arrest was made possible with the help of Interpol.

The operation was carried out through close coordination between Pakistani and Saudi authorities.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has handed over the suspect to Lower Dir police for further legal proceedings.

