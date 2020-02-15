Murder accused gets 25 years imprisonment in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge of Model Court Sargodha Farhan Mudassar on Saturday has awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Urban Area police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge of Model Court Sargodha Farhan Mudassar on Saturday has awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Urban Area police station.

Court sources said that accused Rehmat Ullah Cheema of Chak 40/NB along with his three accomplices including Fayyaz Cheema, Asad ullah Cheema and Rizwan Bhatti have shot dead their opponent Muhammad Akram Gujjar ( Chairman Union Council) over enmity.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge has awarded 25 years imprisonment along with fine Rs. 500,000 as compensation money to the culprit Rehmat Ullah Cheema.

The learned court has acquitted all the other three co-accused fayyaz Cheema, Asad Ullah and Rizwan Hatting over advantage of the doubt.