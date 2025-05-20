Murder Accused Gets Capital Punishment
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The judge of Criminal Model Court awarded death sentence to an accused of murder and attempted murder case here.
The verdict was delivered by Judge Shams-ul-Huda Salarzai after the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused, named Ashraf
Besides the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs.
700,000 on Ashraf.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place on December 15, 2015, in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station, where the accused killed a man and injured a woman due to a previous dispute.
The plaintiff’s lawyer argued that there was substantial evidence against Ashraf, leading to his conviction.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No behind-the-scenes deal with founder PTI: Senator Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
Pre-Monsoon preparations: WSSC intensifies drain cleaning efforts4 minutes ago
-
Murder accused gets capital punishment4 minutes ago
-
KIIR condemns Kashmir- born Prof. Natasha Koul's OCI card revocation5 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address business community’s concerns5 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails security forces on eliminating terrorists in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
SC refers Fawad case back to LHC5 minutes ago
-
Favoritism: The 'unspoken inequality' in classrooms15 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station in Khairpur24 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against transporters violating rules25 minutes ago
-
Local leaders assure full support to security forces against terrorism25 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman thanks parliament, public for support on child marriage restraint bill25 minutes ago