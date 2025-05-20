Murder accused gets capital punishment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The judge of Criminal Model Court awarded death sentence to an accused of murder and attempted murder case here.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Shams-ul-Huda Salarzai after the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused, named Ashraf

Besides the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs.

700,000 on Ashraf.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on December 15, 2015, in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station, where the accused killed a man and injured a woman due to a previous dispute.

The plaintiff’s lawyer argued that there was substantial evidence against Ashraf, leading to his conviction.

APP/vak