Murder accused gets death in sargodha

Additional Session Judge, Ashfaq Ahmed awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Quaidabad police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) -:Additional Session Judge, Ashfaq Ahmed awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Quaidabad police station.

According to prosecution, on September 28, 2018 accused Muhammad Akraam, resident of Quaidabaed, along with his two accomplices including Zafar and Fiyaaz murdered Zafar Hayyat r/o Takoch over old enmity.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented challan in the court.

After hearing the arguments the court awarded death sentence to culprit Muhammad Akraam along withRs. 500,000 fine to be paid to victim's family as compensation money.

The court acquitted the other two co-accused, Zafar and Fiyaaz, over benefit of doubt.