UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Accused Gets Death In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Murder accused gets death in sargodha

Additional Session Judge, Ashfaq Ahmed awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Quaidabad police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) -:Additional Session Judge, Ashfaq Ahmed awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Quaidabad police station.

According to prosecution, on September 28, 2018 accused Muhammad Akraam, resident of Quaidabaed, along with his two accomplices including Zafar and Fiyaaz murdered Zafar Hayyat r/o Takoch over old enmity.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented challan in the court.

After hearing the arguments the court awarded death sentence to culprit Muhammad Akraam along withRs. 500,000 fine to be paid to victim's family as compensation money.

The court acquitted the other two co-accused, Zafar and Fiyaaz, over benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Police Station Fine Money September 2018 Family Court

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada makes painting o Turkish actor Engin ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $46.27 a barrel M ..

12 minutes ago

Desert off-road festival to be held in China's Inn ..

1 minute ago

Over 80 pct Chinese do not waste food: survey

1 minute ago

Poland Determines Total of Desired War Reparations ..

23 minutes ago

Belarus Raises Export Tariffs on Oil, Petroleum Pr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.