Murder accused gets death, life term sentences in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Wan Bhachran Muhammad Bilal Thursday has awarded death and life term sentences to an accused involved in dual murder case of Wan Bhachran police station.

Court sources said that in 1986 accused Muhammad Nawaz resident of village Sawanse had murdered his two relative opponents Sher Gull and Muhammad Nawab in separate incidents near Dulewali and Railway Bridge respectively over family affairs and fled to foreign country Muscat.

The local police have arrested the accused after 32 years through Interpol from Muscat and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned Judge has awarded death and life term sentences to the culprit Muhammad Nawaz along with fine Rs. 2 million as compensation money.