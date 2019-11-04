Murder accused gets death sentence in Sargodha

Additional and Session Judge Ejaz Ahmad has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Mela police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional and Session Judge Ejaz Ahmad has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Mela police station.

Court sources said Monday, in 2014 the accused Ehsan Ullah resident of Mela Tehsil Kotmomin along with four accomplices including Sikandar, Saif.

Manazir Ali and Muhammad Boota have murdered their opponent Ahmad Khan over property dispute.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge has awarded death sentence to the culprit Ehsan Ullah. While the culprit has acquitted all the other four co-accused over advantage of the doubt.

The culprit was shifted to Sargodha Jail.