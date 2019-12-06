Murder accused gets death sentence in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge Shahpur Sadder has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Shahpur Sadder has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur police station.

Court sources said Friday that accused Dilfraz Bhatti resident of Shahpur Sadder along with his accomplices including Shahnawaz, Mudassar and Aown Muhammad had murdered their opponent Matee Ullah Baloch over enmity.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned Judge awarded death sentence to the culprit Dilfraz along with fine Rs. 3.00,000 as compensation money.

The learned Judge acquitted all the co-accused Shahnawaz, Mudassar and Aown Muhammad over advantage of the doubt.