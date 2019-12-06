UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Accused Gets Death Sentence In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Murder accused gets death sentence in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge Shahpur Sadder has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Shahpur Sadder has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur police station.

Court sources said Friday that accused Dilfraz Bhatti resident of Shahpur Sadder along with his accomplices including Shahnawaz, Mudassar and Aown Muhammad had murdered their opponent Matee Ullah Baloch over enmity.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned Judge awarded death sentence to the culprit Dilfraz along with fine Rs. 3.00,000 as compensation money.

The learned Judge acquitted all the co-accused Shahnawaz, Mudassar and Aown Muhammad over advantage of the doubt.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Police Station Fine Shahpur Money All Court

Recent Stories

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

1 minute ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

3 minutes ago

Leading sponsor drops Cricket South Africa over co ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be inaugurated dur ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia, Russia sign MoU on feasibility of Pipeli ..

2 minutes ago

China's central bank injects marked liquidity via ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.