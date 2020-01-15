UrduPoint.com
Murder Accused Gets Death Sentence In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:07 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge Sargodha Abdul Jabbar has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in abduction cum murder case of Kirana police station.

