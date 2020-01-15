Murder accused gets death sentence in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge Sargodha Abdul Jabbar has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in abduction cum murder case of Kirana police station

Court sources said Wednesday that on April 20, 2019 the accused Muhammad Usman resident of Chak 31/SB Sargodha has abducted a boy Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Gulab (10) and afterward murdered him over family dispute.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challan in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned judge Abdul Jabbar has awarded death sentence along with fine of Rs. 3, 20,000 to the culprit Muhammad Usman.