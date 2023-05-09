Murder accused gets life imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Court awarded life imprisonment to an accused of the murder case and imposed Rs 300,000 as compensation here on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, a woman namely Safia Bibi was strangled to death at Muhallah Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz in the premises of Seetal Mari police station in the year 2021.

The police registered case number 356/21 under section 302 against unknown outlaws. The police arrested accused Muhammad Sabir and started an investigation against him.

The additional session court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and also directed him to pay Rs 300,000 as compensation to the family of the deceased woman.