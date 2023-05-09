UrduPoint.com

Murder Accused Gets Life Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Murder accused gets life imprisonment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Court awarded life imprisonment to an accused of the murder case and imposed Rs 300,000 as compensation here on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, a woman namely Safia Bibi was strangled to death at Muhallah Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz in the premises of Seetal Mari police station in the year 2021.

The police registered case number 356/21 under section 302 against unknown outlaws. The police arrested accused Muhammad Sabir and started an investigation against him.

The additional session court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and also directed him to pay Rs 300,000 as compensation to the family of the deceased woman.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Women Family Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

17 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

43 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

1 hour ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.