Murder accused gets life term

Additional and Session Judge Anjum Raza Syed on Thursday awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case in Jhal Chakyan police station limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional and Session Judge Anjum Raza Syed on Thursday awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case in Jhal Chakyan police station limits.

Court sources said that on March 17, 2019 accused Arshad r/o chak 30-NB had gunned down his brother-in-law Waqar over a family dispute.

Local police had registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments, the Judge has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment along with fine Rs. 4,00,000 to the accused.