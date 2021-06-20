Murder accused granted 5-day remand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :District court on Saturday granted five-day physical remand of a murder accused on the charges of killing his wife.

The case was registered with Qasimabad police on the complained of deceased brother, Murtaza Qaimkhani who alleged that his sister Fatima Qaimkhani, a mother of two children was killed by her husband Kamran Khoso.

Police said body of the victim was found from her residence on June 12. They said the accused alleged that the victims has committed suicide by slitting her throat.

But, police said, the postpartum report revealed marks of injuries on victim's body, after which they arrested the accused.