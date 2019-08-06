UrduPoint.com
Murder Accused Granted Post Arrest Bail

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

An additional district and sessions judge Tuesday granted post arrest bail to an accused of murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :An additional district and sessions judge Tuesday granted post arrest bail to an accused of murder.

According to details, Khanna police arrested 30 in firing incident, held between two rival groups - Pindi Tiger Force and Boxer Group - due to which a citizen was shot dead and presented challan before the court.

After hearing arguments from both parties and state lawyer, the court of ASJ granted post arrest bail against Rs200,000 surety bonds to an accused Muhammad Naseem, a murder accused in the case.

