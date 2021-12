SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested an accused wanted in a murder case of Kotmomin police precincts.

Police sources said that the accused Hasnat Ahmed, along with his accomplice Muhammad Nazir, had killed Mansab Ali of Lalani village over a minor dispute last month.

A police team, headed by SHO Farooq Hasnat, arrested accused Hasnat Ahmed by using latest technology.