Murder Accused Held After One Year
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two accused involved in killing of a man and wounding his son during resistance to robbery bid a year ago.
DSP City Tahir Ejaz, SHO Iftikhar Malkani, addressing press conference, along with Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Ajmal Khan Chandia, said robbery accused Tasawar Iqbal, a resident of Kabirwala, and Zain Ali Hamid, a resident of Multan, had shot dead a man, Sadiq Khokhar, and wounded his teenager son, Fahd, at mohallah Roshin Abad during snatching of their newly-bought motorbike.
The case was registered with the city police station against the unidentified accused people in first of December, 2023.
Police started searching out the accused for at least a year.
Finally, the efforts bore fruits as the police succeeded to arrest the accused with the help of modern technology, it was said.
They assured that soon the murder challan would be put up in the court to get rigorous punishment to the killers.
MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said on the occasion he would proceed with all-out effort to help out the victim's family through financial aid from district and provincial authority.
He said the safe city project was being carried-out in full swing to ensure purging the city of street crimes.
He pinned hope that soon the city would be declared as one of the crime-free zones across the province.
