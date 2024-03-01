Murder accused held at airport

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Police arrested the accused at Lahore airport who was attempting to flee abroad after committing the murder.

DSP Zafar Iqbal had placed the killer's name, Hassan Chaudhary, in ECL to arrest him with the help of immigration authority.

According to police, the alleged killer, resident of 469/ EB of Fatehpur village, killed Shahbaz, inhabitant of the same town and fled away.

The reason of the murder, the police said the slain had submitted application to the police pointing out about the illegal property of Hassan Chaudhary constructed in the public domain. It prompted the revenue department to demolish the building to secure the official place.

SP Investigation and and DSP reached out the protesters to ensure of arresting the killer.

Later, the police shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.