Murder accused held in Taxila

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Taxila Police claimed the arrest of a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

According to the police spokesman, the nominated accused identified as Yasin has shot dead Asif over some domestic dispute in year 2021 and went underground. Later on, local court declared him proclaimed offender (PO). A team of Taxila Police raided at his hide out and sent him behind the bars.