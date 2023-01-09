UrduPoint.com

Murder Accused Held In Taxila

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Murder accused held in Taxila

Taxila Police claimed the arrest of a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Taxila Police claimed the arrest of a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

According to the police spokesman, the nominated accused identified as Yasin has shot dead Asif over some domestic dispute in year 2021 and went underground. Later on, local court declared him proclaimed offender (PO). A team of Taxila Police raided at his hide out and sent him behind the bars.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Po Taxila Court

Recent Stories

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelF ..

Customs and free zones chairman inaugurates SteelFab 2023

35 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist killed in accident in wah Cantt

Motorcyclist killed in accident in wah Cantt

2 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in ..

Efforts underway to slowdown population growth in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar ..

Mepco to outsource 26 feeders to DI Khan, Rahimyar Khan

2 minutes ago
 Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human F ..

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human Fraternity judging committee

31 minutes ago
 Facebook Allows Use of 'Death to Khamenei' Slogan ..

Facebook Allows Use of 'Death to Khamenei' Slogan During Protests in Iran - Repo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.