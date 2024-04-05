Murder Accused Injured In 'encounter'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A murder accused was injured by firing of his accomplices during an alleged encounter in the limits of Shah Rukn Alam police station, police said.
The accused, Furqan, was booked in the killing of Muhammad Hussain, 20, being brought back after the recovery.
When police reached at E-block behind the vegetable market at around 12:30 pm yesterday, some three unidentified accused opened fire on the police vehicle to release their fellow.
Police also retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for a brief period what it's said.
At the same time, the detained accused was injured by the firing of the accomplices.
Later the attackers escaped the spot by taking advantage of darkness.
Police cordoned off the area before started searching the absconding accused.
The injured accused being in police custody was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
