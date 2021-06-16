UrduPoint.com
Murder Accused Killed In Lahore

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Murder accused killed in lahore

A man accused of murder attempt was shot dead by his rivals outside Model Town kutcheri here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man accused of murder attempt was shot dead by his rivals outside Model Town kutcheri here on Wednesday.

Police informed that accused Anjum Masih (30) had come to the court for hearing when his enemies opened indiscriminate fire at him and managed to escape.

The accused received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police took the body into its custody and later shifted it to dead house of General Hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought report from SP Model Town Dost Muhammad.

