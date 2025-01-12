Open Menu

Murder Accused Killed In Shooting With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A murder accused was killed in an exchange of fire with a police team in the area of Pirwadhai Police Station while his two accomplices escaped on Saturday night.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesman, in a statement on Sunday, said the deceased suspect Meher Ali was wanted to the City Police in the kidnapping and murder case of his cousin.

The accused had reportedly called the cousin to his house to extort Rs 4.5 million from him, and killed him. He later disposed of the victim’s body by using some chemicals.

The City Police had arrested the accused and recovered Rs 4.3 million from him which he had snatched from the victim. The vehicle used by the victim was also recovered on the identification of the accused.

The accused, however, managed to escape from the custody when he was taken by the police to the site of incident Friday evening to collect further evidence of the crime.

The accused Meher Ali along with his accomplices was passing through the area and tried to escape after seeing a Pirwadhai Police team which was carrying out snap checking on Saturday night. The police chased the suspects, who opened fire on the police party near the Chhati Graveyard. In the retaliatory fire by the police, Meher Ali was killed while his accomplices escaped while firing. Senior police officers reached the spot on information about the incident.

The body of accused was shifted to a hospital, while a search operation was launched to arrest the absconding suspects, the spokesman said.

