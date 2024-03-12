Open Menu

Murder Accused Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, Sahiwal police raided and netted accused Hamza. An investigation is ongoing.

