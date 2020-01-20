UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Accused Release After Compromise Between Parties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Murder accused release after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Monday ordered to release a murder accused after a compromise was stuck between both the parties. According to details, Ramna Police arrested an accused Ismail sheikh who allegedly murdered Nasir Hayyat over a domestic dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Monday ordered to release a murder accused after a compromise was stuck between both the parties. According to details, Ramna Police arrested an accused Ismail sheikh who allegedly murdered Nasir Hayyat over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven Ismail requesting the court to release him.

The court ordered to release the accused after completing legal procedure.

Related Topics

Murder Police Nasir Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support US ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

18 minutes ago

VIS upgrades FSR for ABL Govt Securities Fund

2 minutes ago

Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Grea ..

2 minutes ago

Development of database to determine youth's socio ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Vows to Boost Economic Cooperation Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.