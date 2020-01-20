Murder accused release after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Monday ordered to release a murder accused after a compromise was stuck between both the parties. According to details, Ramna Police arrested an accused Ismail sheikh who allegedly murdered Nasir Hayyat over a domestic dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Monday ordered to release a murder accused after a compromise was stuck between both the parties. According to details, Ramna Police arrested an accused Ismail sheikh who allegedly murdered Nasir Hayyat over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven Ismail requesting the court to release him.

The court ordered to release the accused after completing legal procedure.