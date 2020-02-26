Murder accused released after compromise

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Wednesday ordered to release a murder accused after a comprise was stuck between both the parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Wednesday ordered to release a murder accused after a comprise was stuck between both the parties.

According to details, Ramna police arrested an accused Zia Ahmed who allegedly murdered Muhammad Hayyat over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven Zia Ahmed requesting the court to release him.

The court ordered to release the accused after completing legal procedure.