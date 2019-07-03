Murder accused released after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Wednesday ordered to release a murder accused after compromise was stuck between two parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Wednesday ordered to release a murder accused after compromise was stuck between two parties.

According to details, Koral Police arrested an accused Muhammad Ali who allegedly murdered Naeem Hassan over a domestic dispute in July last year.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven Muhammad Ali requesting the court to release him.

The court ordered to release the accused.