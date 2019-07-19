Murder accused released after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Friday ordered to release a murder accused after a reconciliation between both the parties. According to details, Koral The police arrested an accused Adil waqar who allegedly murdered Majid Ali over a domestic dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Friday ordered to release a murder accused after a reconciliation between both the parties.

According to details, Koral The police arrested an accused Adil waqar who allegedly murdered Majid Ali over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven Adil Waqar requesting the court to release him. The court ordered to release Adil.