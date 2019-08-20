Murder accused released after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday ordered to release a murder accused after a comprise was stuck between both the parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday ordered to release a murder accused after a comprise was stuck between both the parties.

According to details, Ramna Police arrested an accused Amjad Iqbal who allegedly murdered Muhammad Taha over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven Amjad Iqbal requesting the court to release him. The court ordered to release Amjad after completing legal procedure.