Murder accused released after compromise between parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge in Islamabad on Friday ordered to release a murder accused after an comprise was stuck between both the parties.

According to details, Koral Police arrested an accused Sajjad Ali who allegedly murdered Tanveer Hussain over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted affidavits of compromise before the court that they had forgiven the accused requesting the court to release him. The court ordered to release Sajjad Ali after completing legal procedure.