UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murder Accused Released After Compromise Between Parties

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Murder accused released after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday directed to release a murder accused after a compromise reached between the two parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday directed to release a murder accused after a compromise reached between the two parties.

According to details, Koral Police arrested an accused Jahangir Abbasi who allegedly murdered Hassan Nawaz over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted an affidavits of the compromise in the court that they had forgiven Jahangir requesting the court to release him.

The court ordered to release the accused after completing all codal formalities.

Related Topics

Murder Police All Court

Recent Stories

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

15 minutes ago

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

36 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

38 minutes ago

Lack of refugee aid forced Turkey into Syria opera ..

4 minutes ago

Focal person for Agriculture Deptt nominated

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to make country polio-free: Mini ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.