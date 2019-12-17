Murder accused released after compromise between parties

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday directed to release a murder accused after a compromise reached between the two parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday directed to release a murder accused after a compromise reached between the two parties.

According to details, Koral Police arrested an accused Jahangir Abbasi who allegedly murdered Hassan Nawaz over a domestic dispute.

The victim's heir submitted an affidavits of the compromise in the court that they had forgiven Jahangir requesting the court to release him.

The court ordered to release the accused after completing all codal formalities.