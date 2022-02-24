Murder accused shot dead at Katchery

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A man facing prosecution in a murder case was gunned down outside the court in Kabirwala on Thursday.

Police said Allah Ditta Taraggar was in police custody in a murder case No. 89/2021 and was to be produced before the court at Nawan Shehr Katchery in Kabirwala on Thursday.

In the meantime, an accused Shahid Taraggar entered into Katchery premises wearing lawyer's uniform and shot at Allah Ditta in which result he died on the spot. The police officials arrested the accused and recovered weapon from his possession.

A First Information Report was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti Terrorism Act.

The body of the victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas suspended the police officials deputed at Katchery over negligence and ordered inquiry against them. He directed Deputy Superintendent of Police Kabirwala to submit inquiry report at the earliest.

DPO said law violators would be treated with iron hands under zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals.