Murder accused shot dead in court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An accused in a murder case was shot dead by rivals in district and sessions courts here on Monday.

Accused Ali Imran s/o Anwar, of Chak No 244 Waseer, along with co-accused Asgar and Hasan had been brought to the court by police to present them before Judge Muhammad Awais in a murder case registered with Roshan Wala police, when his rival Saqlain s/o Zafar of the same village opened fire on them.

As a result, bullets hit Ali Imran who died on the spot. The accused, Saqlain, was arrested by the police and the body was removed to mortuary for autopsy.

CPO Kamran Adil and other police officers reached the site and collected forensic evidence.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from CPO Kamran Adil.