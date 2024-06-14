Murder Accused Suspect Escapes From Police Custody
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
A suspect nominated in a recent murder case escaped after his arrest from Husri police check post here on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A suspect nominated in a recent murder case escaped after his arrest from Husri police check post here on Friday.
According to the police, the suspect Muhammad Hussain Bhurgari was booked in the June 7 murder of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano whose tortured dead body was found from a banana field in Husri.
Taking notice of the incident DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo suspended SHO Husri police station Tufail Bhutto besides also reverting his rank from Inspector to Sub Inspector. Two other cops of the same police station and its check post were also suspended.
The DIG also directed the police to search and round up Bhurgari at the earliest.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi
Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease
PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..
Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center
Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground
Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure
Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city
DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign
Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease5 minutes ago
-
PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood donations5 minutes ago
-
Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation5 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center5 minutes ago
-
Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE4 minutes ago
-
National language a source of rich civilization, culture: PU VC13 minutes ago
-
LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles14 minutes ago