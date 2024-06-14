Open Menu

Murder Accused Suspect Escapes From Police Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Murder accused suspect escapes from police custody

A suspect nominated in a recent murder case escaped after his arrest from Husri police check post here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A suspect nominated in a recent murder case escaped after his arrest from Husri police check post here on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Muhammad Hussain Bhurgari was booked in the June 7 murder of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano whose tortured dead body was found from a banana field in Husri.

Taking notice of the incident DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo suspended SHO Husri police station Tufail Bhutto besides also reverting his rank from Inspector to Sub Inspector. Two other cops of the same police station and its check post were also suspended.

The DIG also directed the police to search and round up Bhurgari at the earliest.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Hyderabad Same June Post From

Recent Stories

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon ..

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Ser ..

Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness ag ..

RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

5 minutes ago
 PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awa ..

PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh government prioritizes clean environment wit ..

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

5 minutes ago
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA C ..

HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center

5 minutes ago
 Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Gro ..

Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development exp ..

Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan