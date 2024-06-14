Murder accused suspect escapes from police custody

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A suspect nominated in a recent murder case escaped after his arrest from Husri police check post here on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Muhammad Hussain Bhurgari was booked in the June 7 murder of 25 years old Jameel Mangwano whose tortured dead body was found from a banana field in Husri.

Taking notice of the incident DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo suspended SHO Husri police station Tufail Bhutto besides also reverting his rank from Inspector to Sub Inspector. Two other cops of the same police station and its check post were also suspended.

The DIG also directed the police to search and round up Bhurgari at the earliest.

