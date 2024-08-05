Murder Attack On CEO Health Condemned
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sargodha and Private Hospital Association (PHA) was held under the supervision of Dr. Ghulam Hussain Faizi at a local hotel, in which a large number of doctors from all over Sargodha participated.
Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Alexander Raich, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Irfan Farid, Dr. Afzal Waraich, Dr.
Abdul Haseeb Khan, Dr. Professor Muhammad Arshad, Dr. Yusuf Siddiqui and Dr. Sajid Munir condemned a murder attack on Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Sargodha, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Asad. They demanded the RPO and DPO Sargodha that the accused be arrested immediately. It was also decided in the meeting that a delegation of the PMA and PHA headed by MNA Dr. Zulfikar Bhatti will soon call the Commissioner Sargodha in this regard .
