Murder attempt of IK, chief minister KP cancels visit to Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Friday canceled his visit to Abbottabad for the inauguration of several developmental projects owing to the murder attempt of PTI chief Imran Khan.

According to the sources, the chief minister's visit was scheduled for Abbottabad on the 4rth of November where he had to inaugurate several developmental projects worth billions of rupees including the groundbreaking ceremony of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad upgradation to A category.

On the invitation of acting governor KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani the chief minister was visiting Abbottabad where besides the inauguration of projects he had to address the worker's convention at the residence of Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani.

The inauguration of the DHQ hospital upgradation project was postponed a third time while a new schedule of CM KP's visit to Abbottabad would be announced soon.