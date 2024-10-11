Murder attempt: Police arrested accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused who involved in killing of a citizen in the area of Hassan Abdal .

According to the statement given by Owais Khan, son of Yusuf ur Rehman before the Sadar Hassan Abdal Police Station that he is a resident of Islamgarh.

He said that he with brother Osama Khan and cousin Sharjeel was sitting outside their house when Osama started to film a TikTok video.

Meanwhile, Inayat Ali's son arguing with Osama and opened indiscriminate firing at him after exchanging harsh words.

As a result, he received number of bullets but luckily saved.

The Sadar Hassan Abdal Police Station has registered a case under the provisions of attempted murder based on the complaint filed by Owais Khan, Osama's brother.

A separate case has also been registered under the relevant ordinance.

APP/ghh/378